Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln(x−4)+ln(x+1)=ln(x−8)
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 89
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e6
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Step 1: Identify the expression to be simplified or evaluated. In this case, the expression is \( e^{6} \), which is the exponential function with base \( e \) raised to the power of 6.
Step 2: Recall the definition of the exponential function \( e^{x} \), where \( e \) is Euler's number (approximately 2.71828), and \( x \) is the exponent. The expression \( e^{6} \) means multiplying \( e \) by itself 6 times.
Step 3: Since the problem asks to simplify or evaluate without a calculator, recognize that \( e^{6} \) is already in its simplest exact form as an exponential expression.
Step 4: If the problem requires expressing \( e^{6} \) in terms of other expressions, consider using properties of exponents, such as \( e^{6} = (e^{3})^{2} \) or \( e^{6} = e^{2} \cdot e^{4} \), depending on the context.
Step 5: Conclude that \( e^{6} \) is best left as is unless further instructions are given, since it cannot be simplified into a simpler algebraic expression without approximating \( e \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Exponents and Powers
Exponents represent repeated multiplication of a base number. Understanding how to manipulate powers, such as multiplying, dividing, and raising powers to powers, is essential for simplifying expressions involving exponents without a calculator.
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Properties of Exponents
The properties of exponents, including the product rule, quotient rule, and power rule, allow for the simplification of expressions by combining or breaking down powers. Mastery of these rules helps in rewriting expressions in simpler forms.
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Simplification Techniques
Simplification involves reducing expressions to their simplest form by applying algebraic rules and properties. This includes factoring, canceling common terms, and rewriting expressions to avoid complex calculations, especially when calculators are not allowed.
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