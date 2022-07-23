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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 91
Chapter 5, Problem 91

Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In (1/e6)

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1
Recognize that the expression is \( \frac{1}{e^{6}} \), which is a fraction with the base \( e \) raised to the power of 6 in the denominator.
Recall the property of exponents that \( \frac{1}{a^{n}} = a^{-n} \), where \( a \) is a nonzero number and \( n \) is an integer.
Apply this property to rewrite \( \frac{1}{e^{6}} \) as \( e^{-6} \).
Understand that \( e^{-6} \) is the simplified form of the original expression, representing the exponential function with a negative exponent.
No further simplification is needed unless the problem asks for a decimal approximation, which is not allowed here.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Exponents

Understanding how to manipulate expressions with exponents is essential. This includes rules like a^m / a^n = a^(m-n) and (a^m)^n = a^(mn), which help simplify expressions involving powers, especially when dealing with fractions and negative exponents.
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Rational Exponents

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, a^(-n) = 1 / a^n. Recognizing and applying this rule allows simplification of expressions like 1 / e^6 into e^(-6).
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Zero and Negative Rules

Simplifying Exponential Expressions Without a Calculator

Simplifying expressions without a calculator involves applying exponent rules and algebraic manipulation rather than numerical approximation. This skill is crucial for exact answers and understanding the structure of exponential expressions.
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Simplifying Exponential Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e6

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Textbook Question

n Exercises 92–93, rewrite the equation in terms of base e. Express the answer in terms of a natural logarithm and then round to three decimal places. y = 73(2.6)^x

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Textbook Question

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln(x−4)+ln(x+1)=ln(x−8)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log4 (2x3) = 3 log4 (2x)

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(8x3) = 3 ln (2x)

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Textbook Question

Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln(x−2)−ln(x+3)=ln(x−1)−ln(x+7)

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