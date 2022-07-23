Solve the equation 2x^2 = 3x by bringing all terms to one side: 2x^2 - 3x = 0 . Factor out x : x(2x - 3) = 0 . This gives solutions x = 0 or x = rac{3}{2} . Since ln x is undefined for x \(\leq\) 0 , discard x = 0 . So, the only valid solution is x = rac{3}{2} . This means the original equation is not true for all x , only for this specific value.