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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 9
Chapter 5, Problem 9

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 32x=8

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1
Identify the bases on both sides of the equation: the left side is 32x and the right side is 8.
Express both 32 and 8 as powers of the same base. Since both are powers of 2, rewrite them as 25 for 32 and 23 for 8.
Rewrite the equation using these powers: 25x = 23.
Simplify the left side by multiplying the exponents: 25x = 23.
Since the bases are the same, set the exponents equal to each other: 5x = 3, then solve for x.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Equations

An exponential equation is an equation where variables appear as exponents. Solving such equations often involves rewriting expressions to have the same base, allowing the exponents to be set equal to each other for simplification.
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Expressing Numbers as Powers of the Same Base

To solve exponential equations, rewrite each side as a power of the same base. For example, 32 and 8 can both be expressed as powers of 2 (32 = 2^5, 8 = 2^3), which helps in comparing and equating the exponents.
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Equating Exponents

Once both sides of an exponential equation have the same base, the equation reduces to setting the exponents equal. This step transforms the problem into a simpler algebraic equation that can be solved for the variable.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–9, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = ex and g(x) = 2ex/2

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 42x−1=64

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log(x/100)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, approximate each number using a calculator. Round your answer to three decimal places. e-0.95

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–9, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = 3x and g(x) = -3x

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Textbook Question

Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 54 = 625

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