In Exercises 5–9, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = ex and g(x) = 2ex/2
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 42x−1=64
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Exponential Equations
Expressing Numbers as Powers of the Same Base
Equating Exponents
In Exercises 1–10, approximate each number using a calculator. Round your answer to three decimal places. e2.3
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log6 216 = y
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 32x=8
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log7 (7/x)
In Exercises 5–9, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = 3x and g(x) = -3x