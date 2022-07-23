Determine the asymptotes, domain, and range for both functions. Both have a horizontal asymptote at \(y=0\). The domain of both functions is all real numbers \((-\infty, \infty)\). The range of \(f(x)\) is \((0, \infty)\), and since \(g(x)\) is a vertical stretch of \(f(x)\), its range is also \((0, \infty)\).