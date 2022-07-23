In Exercises 5–9, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = ex and g(x) = 2ex/2
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 7
In Exercises 5–9, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = 3x and g(x) = -3x
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Identify the base function and its transformation: The base function is \(f(x) = 3^x\), which is an exponential function with base 3.
Understand the transformation from \(f(x)\) to \(g(x)\): The function \(g(x) = -3^x\) is obtained by reflecting the graph of \(f(x)\) across the x-axis because of the negative sign in front.
Graph \(f(x) = 3^x\): Plot points for several values of \(x\) (e.g., \(x = -2, -1, 0, 1, 2\)) to see the exponential growth. Note that \(f(x)\) approaches 0 as \(x\) approaches negative infinity but never touches the x-axis.
Graph \(g(x) = -3^x\): Use the reflection transformation on the points of \(f(x)\) by multiplying the \(y\)-values by -1. This flips the graph over the x-axis, so it approaches 0 from below as \(x\) approaches negative infinity.
Determine the asymptotes, domain, and range: Both functions have a horizontal asymptote at \(y=0\). The domain for both is all real numbers, \((-\infty, \infty)\). The range of \(f(x)\) is \((0, \infty)\), and the range of \(g(x)\) is \((-\infty, 0)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Exponential Functions and Their Graphs
An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where a > 0 and a ≠ 1. Its graph shows rapid growth or decay depending on the base. Understanding the shape and behavior of f(x) = 3^x is essential for graphing and comparing transformations.
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Graphs of Exponential Functions
Transformations of Functions
Transformations include shifts, reflections, stretches, and compressions of a graph. For g(x) = -3^x, the negative sign reflects the graph of f(x) = 3^x across the x-axis. Recognizing how these changes affect the graph helps in sketching g from f.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Asymptotes, Domain, and Range
An asymptote is a line that the graph approaches but never touches. For exponential functions like f(x) = 3^x, the horizontal asymptote is y = 0. Identifying asymptotes aids in determining the domain (all real x) and range (values y can take) of the functions.
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Determining Horizontal Asymptotes
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