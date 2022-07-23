Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 2-4 = 1/16
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 9x=27
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Key Concepts
Exponential Equations
Expressing Numbers as Powers of the Same Base
Equating Exponents
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log(x/100)
In Exercises 11–18, graph each function by making a table of coordinates. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graph. f(x) = 4x
Use the compound interest formulas to solve Exercises 10–11. Suppose that you have \$5000 to invest. Which investment yields the greater return over 5 years: 1.5% compounded semiannually or 1.45% compounded monthly?
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log4 (64/y)
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 54 = 625