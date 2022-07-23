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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 11
Chapter 5, Problem 11

Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 2-4 = 1/16

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Identify the components of the exponential equation \(2^{-4} = \frac{1}{16}\). Here, the base is 2, the exponent is -4, and the result is \(\frac{1}{16}\).
Recall the definition of logarithms: If \(a^x = b\), then the equivalent logarithmic form is \(\log_{a} b = x\).
Apply this definition to the given equation by setting \(a = 2\), \(b = \frac{1}{16}\), and \(x = -4\).
Write the logarithmic form as \(\log_{2} \left( \frac{1}{16} \right) = -4\).
This expresses the original exponential equation in its equivalent logarithmic form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential and Logarithmic Forms

An exponential equation like a^x = b can be rewritten in logarithmic form as log_a(b) = x. This conversion helps in solving for exponents by expressing the relationship between the base, exponent, and result in terms of logarithms.
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Properties of Exponents

Understanding how exponents work, including negative exponents, is essential. For example, a negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent, such as 2^-4 = 1/(2^4) = 1/16.
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Logarithm Definition and Notation

A logarithm log_a(b) answers the question: 'To what power must the base a be raised to get b?' Recognizing this definition allows one to rewrite exponential equations into logarithmic form accurately.
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