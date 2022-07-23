Textbook Question
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 2-4 = 1/16
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Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 2-4 = 1/16
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 9x=27
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. ∛8 = 2
Use the compound interest formulas to solve Exercises 10–11. Suppose that you have \$5000 to invest. Which investment yields the greater return over 5 years: 1.5% compounded semiannually or 1.45% compounded monthly?
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log4 (64/y)
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 54 = 625