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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 11
Chapter 5, Problem 11

In Exercises 11–18, graph each function by making a table of coordinates. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graph. f(x) = 4x

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Identify the function given: \(f(x) = 4^{x}\). This is an exponential function where the base is 4 and the exponent is the variable \(x\).
Create a table of values by choosing several values for \(x\), including negative, zero, and positive values. For example, select \(x = -2, -1, 0, 1, 2\).
Calculate the corresponding \(f(x)\) values for each chosen \(x\) by evaluating \$4^{x}\(. For instance, when \)x = 0\(, \)f(0) = 4^{0}$.
Plot the points \((x, f(x))\) from your table on a coordinate plane. This will help visualize the shape of the graph.
Use a graphing utility to input \(f(x) = 4^{x}\) and compare the graph it produces with your hand-drawn points to confirm accuracy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where the base a is a positive constant not equal to 1. The function grows or decays rapidly depending on whether a is greater than or less than 1. Understanding this helps in predicting the shape and behavior of the graph.
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Exponential Functions

Creating a Table of Coordinates

To graph a function by hand, select various x-values and compute their corresponding f(x) values. Plotting these (x, f(x)) points on the coordinate plane provides a visual representation of the function’s behavior, which is essential for sketching an accurate graph.
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example

Using Graphing Utilities

Graphing utilities, such as calculators or software, allow you to quickly plot functions and verify hand-drawn graphs. They help confirm accuracy and provide insight into the function’s features like intercepts, growth rate, and asymptotes.
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Graphing Rational Functions Using Transformations
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