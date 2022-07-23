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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 11
Chapter 5, Problem 11

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log4 (64/y)

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Recall the logarithmic property for the logarithm of a quotient: \(\log_b \left( \frac{M}{N} \right) = \log_b M - \log_b N\).
Apply this property to the given expression: \(\log_4 \left( \frac{64}{y} \right) = \log_4 64 - \log_4 y\).
Recognize that 64 is a power of 4 since \(64 = 4^3\).
Use the logarithmic identity \(\log_b (b^k) = k\) to simplify \(\log_4 64\) as \(\log_4 (4^3) = 3\).
Write the fully expanded expression as \(3 - \log_4 y\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Properties of logarithms include rules such as the product, quotient, and power rules. These allow you to rewrite logarithmic expressions by expanding or condensing them. For example, log_b(M/N) = log_b(M) - log_b(N), which is essential for breaking down complex expressions.
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Change of Base and Evaluating Logarithms

Evaluating logarithms often involves expressing numbers as powers of the base. For instance, 64 can be written as 4^3, so log_4(64) = 3. Recognizing these relationships helps simplify expressions without a calculator.
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Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Simplifying expressions like log_4(64/y) requires understanding how to separate terms using logarithm properties and handle variables correctly. This involves rewriting the expression as log_4(64) - log_4(y) and simplifying each part individually.
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