Textbook Question
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 2-4 = 1/16
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Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 2-4 = 1/16
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 9x=27
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. ∛8 = 2
In Exercises 11–18, graph each function by making a table of coordinates. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graph. f(x) = 4x
Graph each function by making a table of coordinates. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graph. g(x) = (3/2)x