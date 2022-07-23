Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 64
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Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 64
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log3 27
In Exercises 19–29, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. If evaluation is not possible, state the reason. log16 4
The graph of an exponential function is given. Select the function for each graph from the following options:
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator.
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (1/5)