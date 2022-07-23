Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 10x=3.91
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 24
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log3 27
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is \( \log_{3} 27 \), which asks: "To what power must 3 be raised to get 27?"
Rewrite 27 as a power of 3. Since \( 27 = 3^3 \), substitute this into the logarithm: \( \log_{3} 3^3 \).
Use the logarithmic identity \( \log_{a} a^x = x \) to simplify the expression.
Apply the identity to get \( \log_{3} 3^3 = 3 \).
Conclude that the value of \( \log_{3} 27 \) is the exponent 3, since \( 3^3 = 27 \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Logarithm Definition
A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For example, log base 3 of 27 asks, '3 raised to what power equals 27?' Understanding this definition is essential to evaluate logarithmic expressions.
Recommended video:
7:30
Logarithms Introduction
Exponentiation and Powers
Recognizing powers of numbers helps simplify logarithms. Since 27 is 3 raised to the 3rd power (3^3 = 27), this relationship allows direct evaluation of log base 3 of 27 by identifying the exponent.
Recommended video:
04:10
Powers of i
Properties of Logarithms
Logarithms have properties such as log_b(b^x) = x, which means the logarithm of a base raised to an exponent is just that exponent. This property simplifies evaluating expressions like log_3(27) by converting the problem into finding the exponent.
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property
Related Practice
Textbook Question
893
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 64
1018
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator.
814
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (1/5)
985
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–29, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. If evaluation is not possible, state the reason. ln e5
1124
views
Textbook Question
Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = 2x+1
1783
views