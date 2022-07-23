Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 25
Chapter 5, Problem 25

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (1/5)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of logarithm: \(\log_b a = c\) means \(b^c = a\).
Rewrite the expression \(\log_5 \left( \frac{1}{5} \right)\) as \(\log_5 5^{-1}\) because \(\frac{1}{5}\) is the same as \(5^{-1}\).
Use the logarithm power rule: \(\log_b (a^n) = n \log_b a\) to rewrite \(\log_5 5^{-1}\) as \(-1 \cdot \log_5 5\).
Since \(\log_5 5 = 1\) (because \(5^1 = 5\)), substitute this value back into the expression.
Multiply \(-1\) by \(1\) to find the value of the logarithm expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Logarithms

A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For example, log_b(a) = c means b^c = a. Understanding this definition is essential to evaluate logarithmic expressions.
Recommended video:
7:30
Logarithms Introduction

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithms have key properties such as log_b(1) = 0 because any base raised to 0 equals 1, and log_b(b) = 1 since the base raised to 1 is itself. These properties help simplify expressions without a calculator.
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property

Negative Exponents and Their Logarithms

A fraction like 1/5 can be written as 5^(-1). Using this, log_5(1/5) becomes log_5(5^(-1)), which simplifies to -1 by the definition of logarithms. Recognizing negative exponents is key to evaluating such expressions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 10x=3.91

893
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 64

1018
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log3 27

1023
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–29, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. If evaluation is not possible, state the reason. ln e5

1124
views
Textbook Question

Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = 2x+1

1783
views
Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ex=5.7

1547
views