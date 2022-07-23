Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 10x=3.91
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (1/5)
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Key Concepts
Definition of Logarithms
Properties of Logarithms
Negative Exponents and Their Logarithms
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 64
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log3 27
In Exercises 19–29, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. If evaluation is not possible, state the reason. ln e5
Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = 2x+1
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ex=5.7