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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 27
Chapter 5, Problem 27

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5x=17

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given exponential equation: \(5^x = 17\).
To solve for \(x\), take the natural logarithm (ln) of both sides to utilize the logarithm property that allows exponents to be brought down: \(\ln(5^x) = \ln(17)\).
Apply the logarithm power rule: \(x \cdot \ln(5) = \ln(17)\).
Isolate \(x\) by dividing both sides of the equation by \(\ln(5)\): \(x = \frac{\ln(17)}{\ln(5)}\).
Use a calculator to find the decimal values of \(\ln(17)\) and \(\ln(5)\), then divide to get the decimal approximation of \(x\), rounding to two decimal places.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Equations

An exponential equation is one in which the variable appears in the exponent, such as 5^x = 17. Solving these equations often requires rewriting or applying logarithms to isolate the variable and find its value.
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Solving Exponential Equations Using Logs

Logarithms and Their Properties

Logarithms are the inverse operations of exponentials, allowing us to solve for variables in exponents. Using properties like log(a^x) = x log(a), we can rewrite exponential equations in logarithmic form to isolate the variable.
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Change of Base Property

Using Calculators for Logarithmic Approximations

After expressing the solution in logarithmic form, calculators help find decimal approximations. Both natural logarithms (ln) and common logarithms (log) can be used, and the result is rounded to the desired decimal places for practical answers.
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Logarithms Introduction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. h(x) = 2x+1 – 1

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (1/8)

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb ((x2y)/z2)

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Textbook Question

Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = 2x – 1

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log7 √7

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log6 (36/(√(x+1))

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