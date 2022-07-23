Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (1/8)
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ex=5.7
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Key Concepts
Exponential Functions
Natural Logarithms
Using a Calculator for Approximations
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb ((x2y)/z2)
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (1/5)
In Exercises 19–29, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. If evaluation is not possible, state the reason. ln e5
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log6 (36/(√(x+1))
Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = 2x+1