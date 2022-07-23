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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 27
Chapter 5, Problem 27

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb ((x2y)/z2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the logarithmic property for a quotient: \(\log_b \left( \frac{M}{N} \right) = \log_b M - \log_b N\). Apply this to the given expression to separate the numerator and denominator inside the logarithm.
Use the logarithmic property for a product: \(\log_b (MN) = \log_b M + \log_b N\). Apply this to the numerator \(x^2 y\) to split it into two separate logarithms.
Apply the power rule of logarithms: \(\log_b (M^k) = k \log_b M\). Use this to bring down the exponents in the terms \(x^2\) and \(z^2\).
Rewrite the expression by combining all the steps: express the original logarithm as a sum and difference of logarithms with coefficients representing the exponents.
Check if any terms can be simplified further or evaluated without a calculator, such as logarithms of 1 or other known values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Properties of logarithms include the product, quotient, and power rules, which allow the expansion or simplification of logarithmic expressions. For example, log_b(MN) = log_b(M) + log_b(N), log_b(M/N) = log_b(M) - log_b(N), and log_b(M^k) = k·log_b(M). These rules are essential for breaking down complex expressions into simpler parts.
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Logarithmic Expansion

Logarithmic expansion involves rewriting a logarithm of a product, quotient, or power as a sum, difference, or multiple of logarithms. This process helps in simplifying expressions and solving equations by expressing the logarithm of a complex expression in terms of simpler logarithms.
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Evaluating Logarithms Without a Calculator

Evaluating logarithms without a calculator often requires recognizing perfect powers or using known logarithm values. By applying logarithmic properties to simplify expressions, one can sometimes reduce the problem to basic logarithms that are easier to evaluate mentally or by using known values.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (1/8)

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5x=17

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Textbook Question

Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = 2x – 1

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log6 (36/(√(x+1))

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Textbook Question

Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = 2x+1

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ex=5.7

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