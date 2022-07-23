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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 27
Chapter 5, Problem 27

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (1/8)

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1
Recognize that the expression is \( \log_2 \left( \frac{1}{8} \right) \), which asks for the exponent to which 2 must be raised to get \( \frac{1}{8} \).
Rewrite \( \frac{1}{8} \) as a power of 2. Since \( 8 = 2^3 \), then \( \frac{1}{8} = 2^{-3} \).
Substitute this back into the logarithm: \( \log_2 \left( 2^{-3} \right) \).
Use the logarithmic identity \( \log_b (b^x) = x \) to simplify the expression to \( -3 \).
Conclude that \( \log_2 \left( \frac{1}{8} \right) = -3 \), meaning 2 raised to the power of -3 equals \( \frac{1}{8} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Logarithm Definition

A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For example, log base 2 of 8 asks, '2 raised to what power equals 8?' Understanding this definition is essential to evaluate logarithmic expressions.
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Properties of Exponents and Logarithms

Logarithms and exponents are inverse operations. Knowing that 1/8 can be written as 2 to the power of -3 (since 8 = 2^3) allows rewriting the logarithm in terms of exponents, making it easier to evaluate without a calculator.
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Evaluating Logarithms of Fractions

When evaluating logarithms of fractions, express the fraction as a power of the base with a negative exponent. For example, log2(1/8) becomes log2(2^-3), which simplifies to -3 by the logarithm definition.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5x=17

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb ((x2y)/z2)

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Begin by graphing f(x) = 2x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. Be sure to graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graphs. g(x) = 2x – 1

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log7 √7

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log6 (36/(√(x+1))

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Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ex=5.7

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