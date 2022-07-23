Asymptotes and Domain of Logarithmic Functions

The vertical asymptote of a logarithmic function occurs where the argument of the log equals zero. For h(x) = ln(2x), the asymptote is at x = 0 since 2x = 0 when x = 0. The domain is all x-values making the argument positive, so here the domain is (0, ∞). Understanding asymptotes helps define where the function is valid.