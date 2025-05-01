Problem 63
Give the equation of each exponential function whose graph is shown.
Problem 92
Graph f(x) = 2x and its inverse function in the same rectangular coordinate system.
Problem 95
Find all zeros of f(x) = x³ + 5x² – 8x + 2.
Problem 1
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 4 = log2 16
Problem 3
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 2 = log3 x
Problem 4
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 2 = log9 x
Problem 5
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 5= logb 32
Problem 7
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log6 216 = y
Problem 10
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 54 = 625
Problem 11
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 2-4 = 1/16
Problem 13
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. ∛8 = 2
Problem 15
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 132 = x
Problem 17
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. b3 = 1000
Problem 19
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 7y = 200
Problem 21
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log4 16
Problem 23
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 64
Problem 24
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log3 27
Problem 25
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (1/5)
Problem 27
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (1/8)
Problem 29
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log7 √7
Problem 31
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log2 (1/√2)
Problem 33
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log64 8
Problem 35
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 5
Problem 37
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log4 1
Problem 39
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 57
Problem 41
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
Problem 43
Graph f(x) = 4x and g(x) = log4 x in the same rectangular coordinate system.
Problem 45
Graph f(x) = (1/2)x and g(x) = log1/2 x in the same rectangular coordinate system.
Problem 53
Begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = log₂ (x + 1)
Problem 55
Begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. h(x)=1+ log₂ x
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Back