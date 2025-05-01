Problem 56
Begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. h(x) = 2 + log2x
Problem 57
In Exercises 53-58, begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = (1/2)log₂ x
Problem 59
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = log x. In Exercises 59–64, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = log(x − 1)
Problem 61
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = log x. In Exercises 59–64, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. h(x) = log x − 1
Problem 63
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = log x. In Exercises 59–64, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range.
g(x) = 1-log x
Problem 65
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ln x. In Exercises 65–74, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = ln (x+2)
Problem 67
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ln x. In Exercises 65–74, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range.
h(x) = ln (2x)
Problem 68
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ln x. In Exercises 65–74, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. h(x) = ln(x/2)
Problem 69
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ln x. In Exercises 65–74, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = 2 ln x
Problem 75
Find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = log5(x+4)
Problem 77
Find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = log (2 - x)
Problem 79
Find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = ln (x-2)²
Problem 81
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. log 100
Problem 83
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. log 107
Problem 85
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10log 33
Problem 87
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In 1
Problem 88
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e
Problem 89
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e6
Problem 91
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In (1/e6)
Problem 93
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. eln 125
Problem 95
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e9x
Problem 97
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator.
Problem 99
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10log √x
Problem 100
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10log ∛x
Problem 101
Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. Then solve for x. log3 (x-1) = 2
Problem 1
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log5 (7 × 3)
Problem 3
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log7 (7x)
Problem 5
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log(1000x)
Problem 7
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log7 (7/x)
Problem 9
Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log(x/100)
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
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