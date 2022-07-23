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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 3
Chapter 6, Problem 3

In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method. {x+y=2y=x24x+4\(\begin{cases}\)x + y = 2 \(\y\) = x^2 - 4x + 4\(\end{cases}\)

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Start with the given system of equations: \(x + y = 2\) and \(y = x^{2} - 4x + 4\).
From the first equation, solve for \(y\) in terms of \(x\): \(y = 2 - x\).
Substitute this expression for \(y\) into the second equation: \(2 - x = x^{2} - 4x + 4\).
Rewrite the equation to set it equal to zero by moving all terms to one side: \(0 = x^{2} - 4x + 4 - (2 - x)\).
Simplify the equation and solve the resulting quadratic equation for \(x\). Once you find the values of \(x\), substitute them back into \(y = 2 - x\) to find the corresponding \(y\) values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

System of Equations

A system of equations consists of two or more equations with the same set of variables. The goal is to find values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. In this problem, the system includes a linear and a quadratic equation.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method involves solving one equation for one variable and then substituting that expression into the other equation. This reduces the system to a single equation with one variable, making it easier to solve.
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Quadratic Equations

A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Solving quadratic equations often involves factoring, completing the square, or using the quadratic formula to find the variable's values.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, determine whether the given ordered pair is a solution of the system. (2, 5) 2x + 3y = 17 x + 4y = 16

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Textbook Question

Determine if the given ordered triple is a solution of the system. (4,1,2)(4, 1, 2)

{x2y=22x+3y=11y4z=7\(\begin{cases}\)x - 2y = 2 \\2x + 3y = 11 \(\y\) - 4z = -7\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. What is the maximum value of the objective function? What is the minimum value of the objective function? 1. Objective Function z=40x+50y

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–18, solve each system by the substitution method. x + y = 4 y = 3x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, write the form of the partial fraction decomposition of the rational expression. It is not necessary to solve for the constants. (3x+16)/(x + 1) (x − 2)²

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Textbook Question

Graph each inequality. x−2y>10

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