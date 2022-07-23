To use the addition method, aim to eliminate one variable by making the coefficients of either \(x^{2}\) or \(y^{2}\) opposites. Multiply the first equation by 3 and the second equation by 4 to align the coefficients of \(y^{2}\): \(3(3x^{2} + 4y^{2}) = 3(16)\) which gives \(9x^{2} + 12y^{2} = 48\) \(4(2x^{2} - 3y^{2}) = 4(5)\) which gives \(8x^{2} - 12y^{2} = 20\)