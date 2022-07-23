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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 23
Chapter 6, Problem 23

Graph each inequality. y>2x

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Identify the inequality to graph: \(y > 2^{x}\). This means we want to graph all points where the \(y\)-value is greater than \$2^{x}$.
First, graph the boundary curve \(y = 2^{x}\). This is an exponential function where the base is 2, so it passes through points like \((0,1)\) since \(2^{0} = 1\), and increases as \(x\) increases.
Since the inequality is strict (\(>\)), draw the curve \(y = 2^{x}\) as a dashed line to indicate that points on the line are not included in the solution.
Determine which side of the curve to shade by testing a point not on the curve, such as \((0,0)\). Substitute into the inequality: \(0 > 2^{0}\) becomes \(0 > 1\), which is false, so do not shade below the curve.
Shade the region above the curve \(y = 2^{x}\), representing all points where \(y\) is greater than \$2^{x}$.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

An exponential function has the form y = a^x, where the base a is a positive constant. In this question, y = 2^x represents an exponential growth function, which increases rapidly as x increases. Understanding its shape and behavior is essential for graphing related inequalities.
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Graphing Inequalities

Graphing an inequality like y > 2^x involves shading the region of the coordinate plane where the inequality holds true. The boundary curve y = 2^x is graphed first, and since the inequality is strict (greater than), the boundary is drawn as a dashed line to indicate points on the curve are not included.
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Coordinate Plane and Regions

The coordinate plane is divided by the graph of the function into regions. For y > 2^x, the region above the curve is shaded. Understanding how to identify and shade the correct region based on the inequality symbol is crucial for accurately representing the solution set.
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