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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 31
Chapter 6, Problem 31

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 5x2+6x+3/(x + 1)(x² + 2x + 2)

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Identify the form of the denominator. Here, the denominator is \( (x + 1)(x^2 + 2x + 2) \), which consists of a linear factor \( (x + 1) \) and an irreducible quadratic factor \( (x^2 + 2x + 2) \).
Set up the partial fraction decomposition with unknown constants. For the linear factor \( (x + 1) \), use a constant numerator \( A \). For the irreducible quadratic factor \( (x^2 + 2x + 2) \), use a linear numerator \( Bx + C \). So, write:
\[ \frac{5x^2 + 6x + 3}{(x + 1)(x^2 + 2x + 2)} = \frac{A}{x + 1} + \frac{Bx + C}{x^2 + 2x + 2} \]
Multiply both sides of the equation by the denominator \( (x + 1)(x^2 + 2x + 2) \) to clear the fractions:
\[ 5x^2 + 6x + 3 = A(x^2 + 2x + 2) + (Bx + C)(x + 1) \]
Expand the right-hand side and then collect like terms (powers of \( x \)) to form an equation where the coefficients of corresponding powers of \( x \) on both sides are equal. This will give a system of equations to solve for \( A \), \( B \), and \( C \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition is a method used to express a rational function as a sum of simpler fractions with denominators that are factors of the original denominator. This technique simplifies integration and other algebraic operations by breaking down complex expressions into manageable parts.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials involves expressing a polynomial as a product of its factors. Recognizing linear factors like (x + 1) and irreducible quadratic factors like (x² + 2x + 2) is essential for setting up the correct form of partial fractions.
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Setting Up Partial Fractions for Linear and Quadratic Factors

When decomposing, linear factors correspond to terms with constants in the numerator (A/(x+1)), while irreducible quadratic factors require linear expressions in the numerator (Bx + C)/(x² + 2x + 2). Correctly assigning these forms is crucial for solving the decomposition.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice. {x2+4y2=20x+2y=6\(\begin{cases}\)x^2 + 4y^2 = 20 \(\x\) + 2y = 6\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. x = 9-2y x + 2y = 13

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice. {2x2+y2=18xy=4\(\begin{cases}\)2x^2 + y^2 = 18 \(\xy\) = 4\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice. {3x2+4y2=162x23y2=5\(\begin{cases}\)3x^2 + 4y^2 = 16 \\2x^2 - 3y^2 = 5\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–30, solve each system by the addition method. 3x = 4y + 1 3y = 1 - 4x

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{y>2x3y<x+6\(\begin{cases}\)y > 2x - 3 \(\y\) < -x + 6\(\end{cases}\)

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