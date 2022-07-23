Determine the shading direction for each inequality: For \(x \geq 1\), shade to the right of the vertical line \(x=1\); for \(y \geq -1\), shade above the horizontal line \(y=-1\); for \(x + 6y < 15\), shade below the line \(x + 6y = 15\); for \(2x + y \leq 5\), shade below or on the line \(2x + y = 5\).