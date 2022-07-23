Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 59
Chapter 6, Problem 59

Exercises 57–59 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: {A+B=32A2B+C=174A2C=14\(\begin{cases}\)A + B = 3 \\2A - 2B + C = 17 \\4A - 2C = 14\(\end{cases}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the system of equations given: \(A + B = 3\), \(2A - 2B + C = 17\), \(4A - 2C = 14\).
From the first equation, express one variable in terms of the other. For example, solve for \(B\): \(B = 3 - A\).
Substitute the expression for \(B\) into the second equation to eliminate \(B\): \(2A - 2(3 - A) + C = 17\).
Simplify the second equation after substitution to get an equation in terms of \(A\) and \(C\) only.
Use the third equation \(4A - 2C = 14\) along with the simplified second equation to solve the system of two equations with two variables (\(A\) and \(C\)). Then back-substitute to find \(B\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems of Linear Equations

A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations with the same variables. The goal is to find values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Methods such as substitution, elimination, or matrix operations are commonly used to solve these systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:27
Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations

Substitution and Elimination Methods

Substitution involves solving one equation for a variable and substituting that expression into other equations. Elimination involves adding or subtracting equations to eliminate one variable, simplifying the system. Both methods help reduce the system to fewer variables for easier solving.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:04
How to Multiply Equations in Elimination Method

Manipulating and Combining Equations

Solving systems often requires multiplying or dividing entire equations to align coefficients, enabling elimination of variables. Careful manipulation preserves equality and simplifies the system step-by-step. This skill is essential for efficiently solving multi-variable linear systems.
Recommended video:
5:22
Combinations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–62, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution. 3x+y≤6, 2x−y≤−1, x>−2, y<4

585
views
Textbook Question

Write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is at most 4. The y-variable added to the product of 3 and the x-variable does not exceed 6.

573
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 63–64, write each sentence as an inequality in two variables. Then graph the inequality. The y-variable is at least 4 more than the product of -2 and the x-variable.

632
views
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{x0y02x+5y<103x+4y12\(\begin{cases}\)x \(\geq\) 0 \(\y\) \(\geq\) 0 \\2x + 5y < 10 \\3x + 4y \(\leq\) 12\(\end{cases}\)

375
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–59, graph the region determined by the constraints. Then find the maximum value of the given objective function, subject to the constraints. This is a piecewise function. Refer to the textbook.

581
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 57–59 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Add: (5x−3)/(x2+1) + 2x/(x2+1)2.

675
views