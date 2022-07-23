Find the partial fraction decomposition of 4x²+5x-9/(x³- 6x-9)
In Exercises 63–64, write each sentence as an inequality in two variables. Then graph the inequality. The y-variable is at least 4 more than the product of -2 and the x-variable.
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Key Concepts
Translating Verbal Statements into Inequalities
Inequalities in Two Variables
Graphing Linear Inequalities
In Exercises 65–68, write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is no more than 2. The y-variabe is no less than the difference between the square of the x-variable and 4.
In Exercises 27–62, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution. 3x+y≤6, 2x−y≤−1, x>−2, y<4
Write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is at most 4. The y-variable added to the product of 3 and the x-variable does not exceed 6.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Exercises 57–59 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: