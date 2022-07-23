Find the partial fraction decomposition of 4x²+5x-9/(x³- 6x-9)
In Exercises 27–62, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution. 3x+y≤6, 2x−y≤−1, x>−2, y<4
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Graphing Linear Inequalities
System of Inequalities
Feasibility and No Solution Cases
Write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is at most 4. The y-variable added to the product of 3 and the x-variable does not exceed 6.
In Exercises 63–64, write each sentence as an inequality in two variables. Then graph the inequality. The y-variable is at least 4 more than the product of -2 and the x-variable.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
In Exercises 57–59, graph the region determined by the constraints. Then find the maximum value of the given objective function, subject to the constraints. This is a piecewise function. Refer to the textbook.
Exercises 57–59 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: