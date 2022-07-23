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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 31
Chapter 6, Problem 31

In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice. {2x2+y2=18xy=4\(\begin{cases}\)2x^2 + y^2 = 18 \(\xy\) = 4\(\end{cases}\)

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Identify the system of equations: \\ \(2x^2 + y^2 = 18\) and \(xy = 4\).
From the second equation \(xy = 4\), express \(y\) in terms of \(x\(: \\ \)y = \frac{4}{x}\) (assuming \(x \neq 0\)).
Substitute \(y = \frac{4}{x}\) into the first equation \(2x^2 + y^2 = 18\(: \\ \)2x^2 + \left(\frac{4}{x}\right)^2 = 18\).
Simplify the substituted equation: \\ \(2x^2 + \frac{16}{x^2} = 18\).
Multiply both sides of the equation by \(x^2\( to clear the denominator and form a polynomial equation: \\ \)2x^4 + 16 = 18x^2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems of Equations

A system of equations consists of two or more equations with the same set of variables. The goal is to find values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Systems can be solved using various methods such as substitution, elimination, or graphing.
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Nonlinear Equations

Nonlinear equations involve variables raised to powers other than one or multiplied together, such as quadratic terms or products of variables. Solving systems with nonlinear equations often requires special techniques like substitution or factoring, as linear methods may not apply directly.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method involves solving one equation for one variable and then substituting that expression into the other equation. This reduces the system to a single equation with one variable, making it easier to solve, especially useful when one equation is simpler to isolate a variable.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice. {x2+4y2=20x+2y=6\(\begin{cases}\)x^2 + 4y^2 = 20 \(\x\) + 2y = 6\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. x = 9-2y x + 2y = 13

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{x+2y4yx3\(\begin{cases}\)x + 2y \(\leq\) 4 \(\y\) \(\geq\) x - 3\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 5x2+6x+3/(x + 1)(x² + 2x + 2)

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Textbook Question

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x+4/x² (x²+4)

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{y>2x3y<x+6\(\begin{cases}\)y > 2x - 3 \(\y\) < -x + 6\(\end{cases}\)

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