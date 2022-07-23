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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 33
Chapter 6, Problem 33

In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice. {x2+4y2=20x+2y=6\(\begin{cases}\)x^2 + 4y^2 = 20 \(\x\) + 2y = 6\(\end{cases}\)

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Identify the system of equations: \(x^2 + 4y^2 = 20\) and \(x + 2y = 6\).
From the linear equation \(x + 2y = 6\), solve for one variable in terms of the other. For example, solve for \(x\): \(x = 6 - 2y\).
Substitute the expression for \(x\) into the first equation \(x^2 + 4y^2 = 20\). This gives: \((6 - 2y)^2 + 4y^2 = 20\).
Expand the squared term and simplify the resulting equation to form a quadratic equation in terms of \(y\) only.
Solve the quadratic equation for \(y\), then substitute each \(y\) value back into \(x = 6 - 2y\) to find the corresponding \(x\) values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems of Equations

A system of equations consists of two or more equations with the same variables. The solution is the set of values that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Understanding how to interpret and solve these systems is fundamental in algebra.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method involves solving one equation for one variable and then substituting that expression into the other equation. This reduces the system to a single equation with one variable, making it easier to solve.
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Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics

Solving Nonlinear Equations

Nonlinear equations, such as those involving squares or other powers, require special techniques like factoring, using the quadratic formula, or isolating terms. Recognizing and solving nonlinear equations is essential when working with systems that include curves or conic sections.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{x+2y4yx3\(\begin{cases}\)x + 2y \(\leq\) 4 \(\y\) \(\geq\) x - 3\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 5x2+6x+3/(x + 1)(x² + 2x + 2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. y = 3x - 5 21x - 35 = 7y

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice. {2x2+y2=18xy=4\(\begin{cases}\)2x^2 + y^2 = 18 \(\xy\) = 4\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x+4/x² (x²+4)

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{y>2x3y<x+6\(\begin{cases}\)y > 2x - 3 \(\y\) < -x + 6\(\end{cases}\)

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