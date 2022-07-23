In Exercises 9–42, write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 1/x(x-1)
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 6, Problem 11
Solve each system in Exercises 5–18.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Write down the system of equations clearly: \[2x - 4y + 3z = 17\] \[x + 2y - z = 0\] \[4x - y - z = 6\]
Choose one equation to express one variable in terms of the others. For example, from the second equation, solve for \[x\]: \[x = -2y + z\]
Substitute the expression for \[x\] into the first and third equations to eliminate \[x\], resulting in two equations with only \[y\] and \[z\].
Simplify these two new equations and solve the resulting system of two equations with two variables (\[y\] and \[z\]) using either substitution or elimination.
Once you find \[y\] and \[z\], substitute these values back into the expression for \[x\] to find the value of \[x\].
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:7m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Systems of Linear Equations
A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations with the same variables. The goal is to find values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Such systems can have one solution, infinitely many solutions, or no solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:27
Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations
Methods for Solving Systems (Substitution, Elimination, and Matrix Methods)
Common methods to solve systems include substitution, elimination, and using matrices (such as Gaussian elimination). These techniques transform the system into simpler forms to isolate variables and find their values efficiently.
Recommended video:
04:03
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
Three-Variable Systems
When a system has three variables, it typically involves three equations. Solving requires careful manipulation to reduce the system step-by-step, often by eliminating variables pairwise until a single variable can be solved, then back-substituting to find others.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:57
Classifying Systems of Linear Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question
674
views
Textbook Question
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (3x +50)/(x -9)(x +2)
599
views
Textbook Question
Graph each inequality. x≤−3
691
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
646
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–18, solve each system by the substitution method. 5x + 2y = 0 x - 3y = 0
773
views
Textbook Question
An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.
658
views