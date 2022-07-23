Group like terms on the right-hand side: (A + B + C) x^{2} + (2 B - 2 C) x - 4 A . Now, equate the coefficients of corresponding powers of x from both sides to form a system of equations: 2 = A + B + C (coefficient of x^{2} ), -18 = 2 B - 2 C (coefficient of x ), and -12 = -4 A (constant term). These equations can be solved to find the values of A, B, and C.