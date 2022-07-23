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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 20
Chapter 6, Problem 20

In Exercises 9–42, write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (2x2 -18x -12)/x³- 4x

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First, factor the denominator x3-4x. Notice that x is a common factor, so factor it out: x(x2-4). Then recognize that x2-4 is a difference of squares, which factors as (x-2)(x+2). So the fully factored denominator is x(x-2)(x+2).
Next, set up the partial fraction decomposition. Since the denominator factors into three distinct linear factors, the decomposition will be of the form: \(\frac{2x^{2}\) - 18x - 12}{x(x-2)(x+2)} = \(\frac{A}{x}\) + \(\frac{B}{x-2}\) + \(\frac{C}{x+2}\), where A, B, and C are constants to be determined.
Multiply both sides of the equation by the common denominator x(x-2)(x+2) to clear the fractions. This gives: 2x^{2} - 18x - 12 = A(x-2)(x+2) + B x (x+2) + C x (x-2).
Expand the right-hand side by multiplying out each term: A(x^{2} - 4) + B x (x+2) + C x (x-2). Then further expand to get: A x^{2} - 4A + B x^{2} + 2 B x + C x^{2} - 2 C x.
Group like terms on the right-hand side: (A + B + C) x^{2} + (2 B - 2 C) x - 4 A. Now, equate the coefficients of corresponding powers of x from both sides to form a system of equations: 2 = A + B + C (coefficient of x^{2}), -18 = 2 B - 2 C (coefficient of x), and -12 = -4 A (constant term). These equations can be solved to find the values of A, B, and C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Expressions

A rational expression is a fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Understanding how to manipulate these expressions, including factoring and simplifying, is essential before performing partial fraction decomposition.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of its factors. For partial fraction decomposition, factoring the denominator completely into linear or irreducible quadratic factors is crucial to set up the correct form of the decomposition.
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Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition breaks a complex rational expression into a sum of simpler fractions with simpler denominators. This technique is useful for integration and solving equations, and requires setting up unknown coefficients for each factor in the denominator.
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