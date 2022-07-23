Find the partial fraction decomposition of 4x²+5x-9/(x³- 6x-9)
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 6, Problem 75
Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 15% alcohol solution must be mixed with 4 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 17% alcohol solution?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the variable: Let represent the number of ounces of the 15% alcohol solution to be mixed.
Set up the equation based on the total amount of alcohol in the mixture: The amount of alcohol from the 15% solution is , and from the 20% solution is .
Express the total amount of alcohol in the final mixture, which has a concentration of 17% and a total volume of ounces, as .
Write the equation representing the balance of alcohol content: .
Solve the equation for by first expanding the right side, then collecting like terms, and finally isolating to find the number of ounces of the 15% solution needed.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Systems of Linear Equations
A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations with the same variables. Solving the system means finding values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. In mixture problems, these equations represent relationships between quantities and concentrations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:27
Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations
Mixture Problems and Concentration
Mixture problems involve combining substances with different concentrations to achieve a desired concentration. The key is to set up equations based on the total amount and the amount of the substance of interest (e.g., alcohol) in each part of the mixture.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Evaluating Algebraic Expressions
Setting Up and Solving Equations from Word Problems
Translating a word problem into equations requires identifying variables, writing expressions for quantities and concentrations, and forming equations that represent the problem conditions. Accurate setup is crucial for solving the problem correctly.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question
714
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–70, rewrite each inequality in the system without absolute value bars. Then graph the rewritten system in rectangular coordinates. |x|≤2, |y|≤3
561
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–68, write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is no more than 2. The y-variabe is no less than the difference between the square of the x-variable and 4.
546
views
Textbook Question
Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 50% alcohol solution must be mixed with 80 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 40% alcohol solution?
526
views
Textbook Question
Solve the systems in Exercises 79–80.
502
views
Textbook Question
Solve the systems in Exercises 79–80.
522
views