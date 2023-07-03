Skip to main content
College Algebra
6. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Inequalities
Graph a System of Inequalities
Problem 65
In Exercises 65–68, write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is at most 4. The y-variable added to the product of 3 and the x-variable does not exceed 6.

