Textbook Question
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: c. - 4A
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In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: c. - 4A
Use the fact that if , then to find the inverse of each matrix, if possible. Check that and .
In Exercises 14–27, perform the indicated matrix operations given that and D are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason. D-A
Let and Solve each matrix equation for X. X - A = B
Perform each matrix row operation and write the new matrix.
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: d. - 3A + 2B