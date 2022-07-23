Matrix Inverse Formula for 2x2 Matrices

The inverse of a 2x2 matrix A = [[a, b], [c, d]] exists if and only if the determinant (ad - bc) is nonzero. The inverse is given by A^(-1) = (1/(ad - bc)) * [[d, -b], [-c, a]]. This formula allows us to find the inverse by swapping and negating elements and scaling by the reciprocal of the determinant.