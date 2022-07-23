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Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 6 - Matrices and DeterminantsProblem 15d
Chapter 7, Problem 15d

In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: d. - 3A + 2B
Matrices A and B for exercise 15 in college algebra, chapter 7 on systems of equations.

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Step 1: Understand the problem. You are asked to find the matrix expression \(-3A + 2B\), where \(A\) and \(B\) are given matrices.
Step 2: Multiply matrix \(A\) by the scalar \(-3\). This means multiplying every element of matrix \(A\) by \(-3\). For example, the element in the first row and first column of \(A\) is 2, so after multiplication it becomes \(-3 \times 2 = -6\). Do this for all elements of \(A\).
Step 3: Multiply matrix \(B\) by the scalar \(2\). This means multiplying every element of matrix \(B\) by \(2\). For example, the element in the first row and first column of \(B\) is 6, so after multiplication it becomes \(2 \times 6 = 12\). Do this for all elements of \(B\).
Step 4: Add the resulting matrices from Step 2 and Step 3. To add two matrices, add their corresponding elements. For example, add the element in the first row and first column of the scaled \(A\) matrix to the element in the first row and first column of the scaled \(B\) matrix.
Step 5: Write the resulting matrix from Step 4 as your final answer for \(-3A + 2B\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Addition and Scalar Multiplication

Matrix addition involves adding corresponding elements from two matrices of the same dimensions. Scalar multiplication means multiplying every element of a matrix by a constant. These operations are fundamental for combining matrices as in the expression -3A + 2B.
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Matrix Dimensions and Compatibility

For matrix addition or subtraction, the matrices must have the same dimensions (same number of rows and columns). Here, both A and B are 3x3 matrices, so operations like -3A + 2B are valid and can be performed element-wise.
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Order of Operations in Matrix Expressions

When evaluating expressions like -3A + 2B, scalar multiplication is performed first on each matrix, followed by matrix addition. This ensures the correct combination of matrices and accurate results.
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