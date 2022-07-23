Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.

{ 3 a − b − 4 c = 3 2 a − b + 2 c = − 8 a + 2 b − 3 c = 9 \(\begin{cases}\)3a - b - 4c = 3 \\2a - b + 2c = -8 \(\a\) + 2b - 3c = 9\(\end{cases}\) ⎩ ⎨ ⎧ 3 a − b − 4 c = 3 2 a − b + 2 c = − 8 a + 2 b − 3 c = 9