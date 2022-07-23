Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.
Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.
Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.
In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 2 A = [1 2 3 4], B = 3 4
In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 - 1 4 1 1 0 A = 4 - 1 3 B = 1 2 4 2 0 - 2 1 - 1 3
In Exercises 31–36, use the alternative method for evaluating third-order determinants on here to evaluate each determinant.
Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.