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Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 6 - Matrices and DeterminantsProblem 31
Chapter 7, Problem 31

Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.
{x+3y+4z=3x+2y+3z=2x+4y+3z=6\(\begin{cases}\)x + 3y + 4z = -3 \(\x\) + 2y + 3z = -2 \(\x\) + 4y + 3z = -6\(\end{cases}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the variables and write them as a column matrix \(X = \begin{bmatrix} x \\ y \\ z \end{bmatrix}\).
Extract the coefficients of the variables from each equation to form the coefficient matrix \(A = \begin{bmatrix} 1 & 3 & 4 \\ 1 & 2 & 3 \\ 1 & 4 & 3 \end{bmatrix}\).
Write the constants from the right side of each equation as the constant matrix \(B = \begin{bmatrix} -3 \\ -2 \\ -6 \end{bmatrix}\).
Express the system of equations in the matrix form \(AX = B\), where \(A\) is the coefficient matrix, \(X\) is the variable matrix, and \(B\) is the constant matrix.
The final matrix equation is \(\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 3 & 4 \\ 1 & 2 & 3 \\ 1 & 4 & 3 \end{bmatrix} \begin{bmatrix} x \\ y \\ z \end{bmatrix} = \begin{bmatrix} -3 \\ -2 \\ -6 \end{bmatrix}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems of Linear Equations

A system of linear equations consists of multiple linear equations involving the same set of variables. The goal is to find values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Understanding how to represent and solve these systems is fundamental in algebra.
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Matrix Representation of Linear Systems

A system of linear equations can be expressed in matrix form as AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix containing the coefficients of variables, X is the column matrix of variables, and B is the constant matrix. This form simplifies solving and analyzing the system.
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Coefficient and Constant Matrices

The coefficient matrix (A) includes all coefficients of the variables arranged by equation and variable order, while the constant matrix (B) contains the constants from the right side of each equation. Correctly identifying these matrices is essential for forming the matrix equation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.

{6x+5y=135x+4y=10\(\begin{cases}\)6x + 5y = 13 \\5x + 4y = 10\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.

{3ab4c=32ab+2c=8a+2b3c=9\(\begin{cases}\)3a - b - 4c = 3 \\2a - b + 2c = -8 \(\a\) + 2b - 3c = 9\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 2 A = [1 2 3 4], B = 3 4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 - 1 4 1 1 0 A = 4 - 1 3 B = 1 2 4 2 0 - 2 1 - 1 3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–36, use the alternative method for evaluating third-order determinants on here to evaluate each determinant. 345520813\(\begin{vmatrix}\)-3 & 4 & -5 \\5 & -2 & 0 \\8 & -1 & 3\(\end{vmatrix}\)

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Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.

{x+2y=z1x=4+yzx+y3z=2\(\begin{cases}\)x + 2y = z - 1 \(\x\) = 4 + y - z \(\x\) + y - 3z = -2\(\end{cases}\)

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