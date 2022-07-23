Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 6 - Matrices and DeterminantsProblem 29ab
Chapter 7, Problem 29ab

In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 2 A = [1 2 3 4], B = 3 4
Matrices A and B for exercises in college algebra, chapter on systems of equations.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the dimensions of matrices A and B. Matrix A is a 1x4 matrix (1 row, 4 columns), and matrix B is a 4x1 matrix (4 rows, 1 column).
Step 2: To find the product AB, check if the number of columns in A equals the number of rows in B. Since A is 1x4 and B is 4x1, multiplication AB is possible.
Step 3: Multiply A and B by taking the dot product of the single row of A with the single column of B. This results in a 1x1 matrix (a scalar). The formula is: AB = [1 imes 1 + 2 imes 2 + 3 imes 3 + 4 imes 4].
Step 4: To find the product BA, check if the number of columns in B equals the number of rows in A. B is 4x1 and A is 1x4, so multiplication BA is possible.
Step 5: Multiply B and A by taking the outer product of the 4x1 matrix B and the 1x4 matrix A. This results in a 4x4 matrix where each element is the product of the corresponding elements from B and A.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Multiplication

Matrix multiplication involves multiplying rows of the first matrix by columns of the second matrix and summing the products. The number of columns in the first matrix must equal the number of rows in the second matrix for the product to be defined.
Recommended video:
03:42
Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity

Matrix Dimensions and Compatibility

The dimensions of a matrix are given as rows × columns. For two matrices A and B, the product AB is defined only if the number of columns in A equals the number of rows in B. This concept determines whether AB or BA can be computed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:35
Introduction to Matrices

Row and Column Vectors

A row vector is a 1 × n matrix, and a column vector is an n × 1 matrix. Multiplying a row vector by a column vector results in a scalar, while multiplying a column vector by a row vector results in a matrix. Understanding this helps in computing AB and BA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.

{6x+5y=135x+4y=10\(\begin{cases}\)6x + 5y = 13 \\5x + 4y = 10\(\end{cases}\)

673
views
Textbook Question

Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.

{x+3y+4z=3x+2y+3z=2x+4y+3z=6\(\begin{cases}\)x + 3y + 4z = -3 \(\x\) + 2y + 3z = -2 \(\x\) + 4y + 3z = -6\(\end{cases}\)

675
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant. 0.5750.5390.513\(\begin{vmatrix}\)0.5 & 7 & 5 \\0.5 & 3 & 9 \\0.5 & 1 & 3\(\end{vmatrix}\)

730
views
Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.

{3ab4c=32ab+2c=8a+2b3c=9\(\begin{cases}\)3a - b - 4c = 3 \\2a - b + 2c = -8 \(\a\) + 2b - 3c = 9\(\end{cases}\)

939
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 31–36, use the alternative method for evaluating third-order determinants on here to evaluate each determinant. 345520813\(\begin{vmatrix}\)-3 & 4 & -5 \\5 & -2 & 0 \\8 & -1 & 3\(\end{vmatrix}\)

808
views
Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.

{x+2y=z1x=4+yzx+y3z=2\(\begin{cases}\)x + 2y = z - 1 \(\x\) = 4 + y - z \(\x\) + y - 3z = -2\(\end{cases}\)

833
views