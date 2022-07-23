Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.
Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.
Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.
In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant.
Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.
In Exercises 31–36, use the alternative method for evaluating third-order determinants on here to evaluate each determinant.
Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.