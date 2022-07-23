Use the alternative method (also known as the rule of Sarrus) for evaluating a 3x3 determinant. First, rewrite the first two columns of the matrix to the right of the original matrix: \[\begin{matrix} -3 & 4 & -5 & | & -3 & 4 \\ 5 & -2 & 0 & | & 5 & -2 \\ 8 & -1 & 3 & | & 8 & -1 \end{matrix}\]