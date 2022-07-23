a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.

{ 2 x + 6 y + 6 z = 8 2 x + 7 y + 6 z = 10 2 x + 7 y + 7 z = 9 The inverse of [ 2 6 6 2 7 6 2 7 7 ] is [ 7 2 0 − 3 − 1 0 0 0 − 1 1 ] . \(\begin{cases}\)2x + 6y + 6z = 8 \\2x + 7y + 6z = 10 \\2x + 7y + 7z = 9\(\end{cases}\[\text{The inverse of }\]\begin{bmatrix}\)2 & 6 & 6 \\2 & 7 & 6 \\2 & 7 & 7\(\end{bmatrix}\[\text{ is }\]\begin{bmatrix}\[\frac{7}{2}\) & 0 & -3 \\-1 & 0 & 0 \\0 & -1 & 1\(\end{bmatrix}\]\text{.}\) ⎩ ⎨ ⎧ 2 x + 6 y + 6 z = 8 2 x + 7 y + 6 z = 10 2 x + 7 y + 7 z = 9 The inverse of 2 2 2 6 7 7 6 6 7 is 2 7 − 1 0 0 0 − 1 − 3 0 1 .