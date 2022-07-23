a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.

{ x − y + z = 8 2 y − z = − 7 2 x + 3 y = 1 The inverse of [ 1 − 1 1 0 2 − 1 2 3 0 ] is [ 3 3 − 1 − 2 − 2 1 − 4 − 5 2 ] . \(\begin{cases}\)x - y + z = 8 \\2y - z = -7 \\2x + 3y = 1\(\end{cases}\]\text{The inverse of }\[\begin{bmatrix}\)1 & -1 & 1 \\0 & 2 & -1 \\2 & 3 & 0\(\end{bmatrix}\]\text{ is }\[\begin{bmatrix}\)3 & 3 & -1 \\-2 & -2 & 1 \\-4 & -5 & 2\(\end{bmatrix}\]\text{.}\) ⎩ ⎨ ⎧x−y+z=82y−z=−72x+3y=1The inverse of 102−1231−10 is 3−2−43−2−5−112 .