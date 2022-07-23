a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.
a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.
a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.
In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
In Exercises 39–42, find A^(-1) Check that AA^-1 = I and A^(-1)A = I
Find the quadratic function f(x) = ax² + bx + c for which ƒ( − 2) = −4, ƒ(1) = 2, and f(2) = 0.
a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.