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Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 6 - Matrices and DeterminantsProblem 39
Chapter 7, Problem 39

a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.
{xy+z=82yz=72x+3y=1The inverse of [111021230] is [331221452].\(\begin{cases}\)x - y + z = 8 \\2y - z = -7 \\2x + 3y = 1\(\end{cases}\]\text{The inverse of }\[\begin{bmatrix}\)1 & -1 & 1 \\0 & 2 & -1 \\2 & 3 & 0\(\end{bmatrix}\]\text{ is }\[\begin{bmatrix}\)3 & 3 & -1 \\-2 & -2 & 1 \\-4 & -5 & 2\(\end{bmatrix}\]\text{.}\)

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Step 1: Write the system of equations in matrix form \(AX = B\), where \(A\) is the coefficient matrix, \(X\) is the column matrix of variables, and \(B\) is the constants matrix. For the system: \[\begin{cases} x - y + z = 8 \\ 2y - z = -7 \\ 2x + 3y = 1 \end{cases}\] The coefficient matrix \(A\) is: \[A = \begin{bmatrix} 1 & -1 & 1 \\ 0 & 2 & -1 \\ 2 & 3 & 0 \end{bmatrix}\] The variable matrix \(X\) is: \[X = \begin{bmatrix} x \\ y \\ z \end{bmatrix}\] The constants matrix \(B\) is: \[B = \begin{bmatrix} 8 \\ -7 \\ 1 \end{bmatrix}\]
Step 2: Confirm the inverse matrix \(A^{-1}\) is given as: \[A^{-1} = \begin{bmatrix} 3 & 3 & -1 \\ -2 & -2 & 1 \\ -4 & -5 & 2 \end{bmatrix}\]
Step 3: Use the matrix equation \(X = A^{-1}B\) to find the solution vector \(X\). This means multiplying the inverse matrix \(A^{-1}\) by the constants matrix \(B\).
Step 4: Perform the matrix multiplication: \[X = \begin{bmatrix} 3 & 3 & -1 \\ -2 & -2 & 1 \\ -4 & -5 & 2 \end{bmatrix} \times \begin{bmatrix} 8 \\ -7 \\ 1 \end{bmatrix}\] Multiply each row of \(A^{-1}\) by the column matrix \(B\) to get each variable \(x\), \(y\), and \(z\).
Step 5: Write the resulting matrix \(X\) as the solution to the system, where the first element is \(x\), the second is \(y\), and the third is \(z\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Representation of Linear Systems

A system of linear equations can be expressed as a matrix equation AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix, X is the column matrix of variables, and B is the constants matrix. This form simplifies solving the system using matrix operations.
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Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations

Matrix Inverse and Its Role in Solving Systems

The inverse of a matrix A, denoted A⁻¹, is used to solve AX = B by multiplying both sides by A⁻¹, yielding X = A⁻¹B. This method works only if A is invertible (non-singular), providing a direct way to find the solution vector X.
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Matrix Multiplication for Solution Computation

To find the solution vector X, multiply the inverse matrix A⁻¹ by the constants matrix B. Matrix multiplication involves summing products of rows of A⁻¹ with columns of B, resulting in the values of variables x, y, and z.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.

{3w4x+y+z=9w+xyz=02w+x+4y2z=3w+2x+y3z=3\(\begin{cases}\)3w - 4x + y + z = 9 \(\w\) + x - y - z = 0 \\2w + x + 4y - 2z = 3 \\-w + 2x + y - 3z = 3\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.

{2x+6y+6z=82x+7y+6z=102x+7y+7z=9The inverse of [266276277] is [7203100011].\(\begin{cases}\)2x + 6y + 6z = 8 \\2x + 7y + 6z = 10 \\2x + 7y + 7z = 9\(\end{cases}\[\text{The inverse of }\]\begin{bmatrix}\)2 & 6 & 6 \\2 & 7 & 6 \\2 & 7 & 7\(\end{bmatrix}\[\text{ is }\]\begin{bmatrix}\[\frac{7}{2}\) & 0 & -3 \\-1 & 0 & 0 \\0 & -1 & 1\(\end{bmatrix}\]\text{.}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. {x+y+z=02xy+z=1x+3yz=8\(\begin{cases}\)x + y + z = 0 \\2x - y + z = -1 \\-x + 3y - z = -8\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. {4x5y6z=1x2y5z=122xy=7\(\begin{cases}\)4x - 5y - 6z = -1 \(\x\) - 2y - 5z = -12 \\2x - y = 7\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Perform the indicated matrix operations given that A, B and C are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason.

A=[403501],B=[5122],C=[1111]A=\(\begin{bmatrix}\)4 & 0\\ -3 & 5\\ 0 & 1\(\end{bmatrix}\),B=\(\begin{bmatrix}\)5 & 1\\ -2 & -2\(\end{bmatrix}\),C=\(\begin{bmatrix}\)1 & -1\\ -1 & 1\(\end{bmatrix}\)

BC + CB

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Textbook Question

Find the quadratic function f(x) = ax² + bx + c for which ƒ( − 2) = −4, ƒ(1) = 2, and f(2) = 0.

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