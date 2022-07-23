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Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 6 - Matrices and DeterminantsProblem 28
Chapter 7, Problem 28

Solve for X in the matrix equation 3X+A = B where

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1
Rewrite the matrix equation 3X + A = B to isolate 3X. Subtract matrix A from both sides: 3X = B - A.
Understand that matrix subtraction (B - A) involves subtracting corresponding elements of matrices B and A. Ensure that matrices B and A have the same dimensions for this operation to be valid.
Once you have the result of B - A, divide each element of the resulting matrix by 3 to solve for X. This is equivalent to multiplying the matrix by the scalar 1/3.
Verify your solution by substituting X back into the original equation 3X + A = B to ensure both sides are equal.
Remember that matrix operations are only valid if the dimensions of the matrices involved are compatible. Double-check the dimensions of A, B, and X to ensure consistency throughout the process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Operations

Matrix operations, including addition, subtraction, and scalar multiplication, are fundamental in linear algebra. In the context of the equation 3X + A = B, understanding how to manipulate matrices is crucial. For instance, you need to know how to add matrix A to the product of 3 and matrix X to isolate X.
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Scalar Multiplication

Scalar multiplication involves multiplying each element of a matrix by a scalar (a single number). In the equation 3X, the scalar 3 multiplies every element of matrix X. This concept is essential for simplifying the equation and solving for X, as it directly affects the values within the matrix.
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Isolating Variables

Isolating variables is a key algebraic technique used to solve equations. In the equation 3X + A = B, the goal is to isolate X. This involves rearranging the equation by subtracting matrix A from both sides and then dividing by the scalar 3, which is necessary to find the value of X.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant. 111222345\(\begin{vmatrix}\)1 & 1 & 1 \\2 & 2 & 2 \\-3 & 4 & -5\(\end{vmatrix}\)

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Textbook Question

Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.

{6x+5y=135x+4y=10\(\begin{cases}\)6x + 5y = 13 \\5x + 4y = 10\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant. 0.5750.5390.513\(\begin{vmatrix}\)0.5 & 7 & 5 \\0.5 & 3 & 9 \\0.5 & 1 & 3\(\end{vmatrix}\)

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Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.

{x+y+z=4xyz=0xy+z=2\(\begin{cases}\)x + y + z = 4 \(\x\) - y - z = 0 \(\x\) - y + z = 2\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 3 3 - 2 A = B = 5 3 - 1 6

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Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.

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