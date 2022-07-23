Textbook Question
Solve for X in the matrix equation 3X+A = B where
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Solve for X in the matrix equation 3X+A = B where
In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant.
Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.
In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 3 3 - 2 A = B = 5 3 - 1 6
Let and . Solve each matrix equation for X. 4A + 3B = - 2X
In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant.