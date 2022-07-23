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Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 6 - Matrices and DeterminantsProblem 29
Chapter 7, Problem 29

In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant. 0.5750.5390.513\(\begin{vmatrix}\)0.5 & 7 & 5 \\0.5 & 3 & 9 \\0.5 & 1 & 3\(\end{vmatrix}\)

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Identify the 3x3 matrix given as: \[\begin{bmatrix} 0.5 & 7 & 5 \\ 0.5 & 3 & 9 \\ 0.5 & 1 & 3 \end{bmatrix}\]
Choose a row or column to expand the determinant by minors. Since the first column has the same value (0.5) in all entries, expanding along the first column is a good choice.
Write the determinant expansion along the first column using the formula: \[\text{det}(A) = a_{11}C_{11} + a_{21}C_{21} + a_{31}C_{31}\] where \(a_{ij}\) are the elements of the matrix and \(C_{ij}\) are the cofactors.
Calculate each minor determinant by removing the row and column of the element you are expanding on. For example, for \(a_{11} = 0.5\), remove the first row and first column, then find the determinant of the remaining 2x2 matrix.
Calculate each cofactor by applying the sign pattern \((-1)^{i+j}\) to the minor determinants, then multiply each cofactor by its corresponding element and sum all three results to get the determinant.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Determinant of a 3x3 Matrix

The determinant of a 3x3 matrix is a scalar value that can be computed using expansion by minors or other methods. It provides important information about the matrix, such as whether it is invertible. Calculating the determinant involves combining products of elements and their corresponding minors with alternating signs.
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Determinants of 2×2 Matrices

Expansion by Minors

Expansion by minors is a method to calculate the determinant of a matrix by selecting a row or column, then summing the products of each element and its minor's determinant, multiplied by a sign factor. This technique breaks down a larger determinant into smaller 2x2 determinants, simplifying the calculation.
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Minor and Cofactor

A minor of an element in a matrix is the determinant of the smaller matrix formed by deleting the element's row and column. The cofactor is the minor multiplied by (-1)^(row+column), which accounts for the sign in expansion by minors. Understanding minors and cofactors is essential for correctly applying the expansion method.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant. 111222345\(\begin{vmatrix}\)1 & 1 & 1 \\2 & 2 & 2 \\-3 & 4 & -5\(\end{vmatrix}\)

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Textbook Question

Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.

{6x+5y=135x+4y=10\(\begin{cases}\)6x + 5y = 13 \\5x + 4y = 10\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Solve for X in the matrix equation 3X+A = B where

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 3 3 - 2 A = B = 5 3 - 1 6

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 2 A = [1 2 3 4], B = 3 4

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Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.

{x+2y=z1x=4+yzx+y3z=2\(\begin{cases}\)x + 2y = z - 1 \(\x\) = 4 + y - z \(\x\) + y - 3z = -2\(\end{cases}\)

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