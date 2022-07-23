Textbook Question
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x^2 - 4x - 2y = 0
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Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x^2 - 4x - 2y = 0
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