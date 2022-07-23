Textbook Question
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (y + 1)2 = - 8x
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Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (y + 1)2 = - 8x
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. x2 - 2x - 4y + 9 =0
Find the standard form of the equation of the parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (12,0); Directrix: x=-12
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 4)²/9 + (y +2)² /25= 1
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. x²/25 + (y -2)² /36= 1